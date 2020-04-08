Arion Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Arion has a total market cap of $26,472.85 and approximately $179.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 251.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.02845783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00205409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,170,407 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

