Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Lowered to at Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

