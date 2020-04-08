ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABR)

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,845 call options on the company. This is an increase of 611% compared to the average daily volume of 541 call options.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

Shares of ABR opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $555.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van purchased 10,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 5,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,200 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.