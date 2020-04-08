Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

