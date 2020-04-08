Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aphria from $11.50 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aphria in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC raised Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.01.

APHA stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aphria by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $2,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 1,737.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 319,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

