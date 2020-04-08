AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $48.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.88.
ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,462,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.
Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.