AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $48.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,462,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.88. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $81.46.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.