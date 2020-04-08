Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kelt Exploration (KEL)

Kelt Exploration (TSE: KEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$2.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Kelt Exploration was given a new C$1.75 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

3/16/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$2.00.

3/12/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$3.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Kelt Exploration was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.50.

3/10/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Kelt Exploration was given a new C$7.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Kelt Exploration was given a new C$7.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:KEL traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.28. 86,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.73 million and a P/E ratio of 35.56.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

