Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kelt Exploration (KEL)

Kelt Exploration (TSE: KEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/25/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$2.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2020 – Kelt Exploration was given a new C$1.75 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
- 3/16/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$2.00.
- 3/12/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$3.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2020 – Kelt Exploration was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.50.
- 3/10/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2020 – Kelt Exploration was given a new C$7.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2020 – Kelt Exploration was given a new C$7.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:KEL traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.28. 86,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.73 million and a P/E ratio of 35.56.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
