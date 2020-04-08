Analysts Set Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Target Price at GBX 27.50

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

ENQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enquest to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised Enquest to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enquest from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Enquest alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Swinney sold 421,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11), for a total value of £33,749.20 ($44,395.16).

Enquest stock opened at GBX 10.30 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enquest has a one year low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 million and a PE ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.44.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Enquest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enquest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.