Analysts Set Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Target Price at $58.25

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSOD. Mizuho lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 1.49. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,749.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,848,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,002 shares of company stock worth $3,040,758. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 707.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 57,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

