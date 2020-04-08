Analysts Set Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Price Target at GBX 1,625.91

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,632.50 ($21.47).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, insider John Bason bought 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.92) on Friday. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,443.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,826.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

