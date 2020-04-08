Analysts Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT at $80.23

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $100,417,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,814 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $77,602,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,973,000 after purchasing an additional 974,282 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

