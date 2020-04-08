Analysts Anticipate Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $31.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
NRIM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NASDAQ NRIM opened at $24.73 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $42.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.86.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.
