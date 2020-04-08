Analysts Anticipate Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $31.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NRIM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $24.73 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $42.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

