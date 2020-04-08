Amirali Talasaz Sells 5,250 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $351,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
GH stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $112.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.