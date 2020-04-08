Amirali Talasaz Sells 5,250 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $351,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GH stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $112.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,786,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.