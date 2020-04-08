American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

AMSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.90.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

