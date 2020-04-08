American Electric Power’s (AEP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

AEP stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

