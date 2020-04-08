American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

