Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

