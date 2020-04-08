Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Cormark cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.51 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,111,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alithya Group by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 205,560 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alithya Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Alithya Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,576,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

