Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $19.80 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

