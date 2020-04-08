AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

