Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Purchases $33,930.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADC opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,149,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

