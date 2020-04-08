AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get AEGON alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEG. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

AEGON stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. AEGON has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 47.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AEGON (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.