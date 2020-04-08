Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd (ASX:ACF) Insider David Moffat Buys 416,208 Shares

Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd (ASX:ACF) insider David Moffat acquired 416,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$107,381.66 ($76,157.21).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.32. Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.26 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of A$0.42 ($0.30). The company has a market cap of $46.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hiring and sale of formwork and scaffolding systems, and related materials to construction and civil infrastructure providers in Australia. The company offers formwork equipment, including wall and soffit systems, heavy shoring products, concrete hardware and accessories, and special formwork products; and Cuplok, Super Cuplok, surelock, and Acrowskaf scaffolding systems, as well as scaffold couplers.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.