Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 1,242.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 90,067 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,945,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 95,527 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

