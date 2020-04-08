Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $99.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XLRN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $85.49 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.91. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

