ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,632,000 after acquiring an additional 801,265 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,881,000 after acquiring an additional 516,052 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 588,180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 118,398 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.