Abcam (ABC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Abcam (LON: ABC) recently:

4/7/2020 – Abcam had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/1/2020 – Abcam had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,470 ($19.34) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Abcam had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Abcam had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Abcam had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Abcam had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,290 ($16.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,370 ($18.02).

3/4/2020 – Abcam had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/13/2020 – Abcam had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of Abcam stock traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,067 ($14.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81. Abcam Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 943 ($12.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,162.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,255.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 3.55 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Abcam’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other Abcam news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

