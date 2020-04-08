89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ETNB. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $21.14 on Monday. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($1.62). On average, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.