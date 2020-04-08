85,353 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 358,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 108,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 104,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85.

