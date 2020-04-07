Zoomba Market Cap Tops $726.74 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Zoomba has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $726.74 and $3.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00321059 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00419175 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018070 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006516 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

Zoomba (CRYPTO:ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.