Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZION. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.