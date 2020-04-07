Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) were up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.61 and last traded at $97.94, approximately 2,591,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,713,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

