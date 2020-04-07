ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $157,878.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 38.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00507821 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00109488 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00083178 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.