Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Sell

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAYS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on PaySign from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of PAYS opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. PaySign has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a return on equity of 56.32% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in PaySign during the third quarter worth $77,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PaySign by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PaySign by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 79,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the third quarter worth $648,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

