Zacks: Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.67. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.87.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $67.79 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

