Wells Fargo & Co Trims Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Target Price to $48.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on H. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:H opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

