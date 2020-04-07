Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $82.00

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

NVCR opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. Novocure has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.63 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novocure will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,399,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,664.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,536,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novocure by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,349,000 after purchasing an additional 734,475 shares during the last quarter. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,681,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 993.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 332,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Novocure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

