Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $65.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $110.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

HLT stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 48.3% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

