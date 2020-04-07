Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diploma (DPLM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diploma (LON: DPLM):

4/7/2020 – Diploma had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Diploma was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating.

3/26/2020 – Diploma had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Diploma had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/16/2020 – Diploma had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/19/2020 – Diploma was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,650 ($21.70).

LON DPLM opened at GBX 1,471 ($19.35) on Tuesday. Diploma PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,191 ($15.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,704.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,796.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson purchased 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, with a total value of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

