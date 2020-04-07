Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KEY. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

KEY stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

