Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Cfra

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cfra from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

DIS stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

