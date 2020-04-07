Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 150 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a SEK 150 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 176 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 130 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a SEK 113 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 147.10.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 153.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 148.69.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

