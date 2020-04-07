VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLPNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get VOESTALPINE AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.