Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Visa by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 324,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,342,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. American National Bank raised its position in Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 44,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Visa by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

Shares of V stock opened at $169.44 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average of $183.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

