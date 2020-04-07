Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.1% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,928,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

