Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.9% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,586,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $243.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.