Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Cut by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.48.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

