ValuEngine Downgrades Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Hold

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $267,589.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,657.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $950,686.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,293.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,801.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 82.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 84,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 82.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 25.2% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

