USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.30, approximately 368,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 495,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USAC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.32 million, a PE ratio of -294.50 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

