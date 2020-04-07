Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $412.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

